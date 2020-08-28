Mark Deffet

Deffet, Mark
1966 - 2020
Mark Peter Deffet, 54 years old, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 24 from a heart attack. Mark was born to George and Rose Deffet, the youngest of nine children and lived much of his life in Upper Arlington. He graduated from UAHS in 1984 and from The Ohio State University in 1988. A talented guitarist, he was passionate about music, enjoyed all forms of art, and was a master at making the people around him laugh! Preceded in death by George, his father; John Michael, his infant brother; grandparents Elizabeth and Raymond Tonti and Viola and Peter Deffet, uncle Joe Tonti and aunt Elizabeth Kuhlmann. Survived by his partner of 10+ years, Monica Stefanoff; mother, Rose Deffet; Kathy and Steve (Walker), Christine and Ken (Huffman), Dan Deffet and Elizabeth Feltner, Kevin Deffet, Mary and Joe (Gordon), Brian and Kara Deffet, Michele and Domenick (Mancini). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, Erin, Grant, Paris, Ethan, Colin (Erin), Brendan, Evan, Patrick, Casey (Samantha), Alex, Kaitlyn (Eric), William, Jacob, Claire, Anthony, Nicholas, and Lena; as well as two great nephews, Huxley and Theodore; as well by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Mark will be sorely missed by all of us, as well as many of you who called him your friend. A Private Memorial Service will be held. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL SERVICE. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please contribute to The American Heart Association
or the charity of your choice
.