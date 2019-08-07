|
Dickhaus, Mark
Mark Edward Dickhaus, of Columbus, Ohio, and Watertown, Tennessee, passed away July 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Born October 18, 1968 to Richard and Mary Ellen Dickhaus, Mark spent his childhood in Columbus before moving to Florida where he graduated from Florida Metropolitan University. In 2005, Mark married the love of his life, Susan Liberko, and shortly after their wedding in Clearwater, they moved to Watertown, Tennessee. Mark was a life-long member of The Barbershop Harmony Society and sang alongside his father in The Singing Buckeyes (Columbus) and the Heralds of Harmony (Tampa). Mark later joined the Music City Chorus (Nashville) earning medals in international chorus competition in 2016 and 2018. Mark is preceded in death by his mother Mary Ellen Dickhaus. Mark is survived by his father, Richard; his wife, Sue; brothers, Thomas (Julie) Stone, James Dickhaus and David (Liz) Dickhaus; sisters, Linda (Ron) Montaquila and Lisa (Ramon) Ahumada; nieces, Rebecca, Maria Elena, Sarah, Margeret and Aubrie; and nephews, Jordan, Cisco, Matthew, Gregg, Brian and Trystan. A celebration of Mark's life was held on August 8, 2019 at The Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tennessee following a service at Grace Life Baptist Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019