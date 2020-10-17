1/
Mark Douglas Hawkins
1953 - 2020
Hawkins, Mark Douglas
1953 - 2020
Mark Douglas Hawkins, 67, of Leon, WV passed away October 15, 2020 at St Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Mark was born June 1, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Mary Eleanor Donahue Hawkins and William Harold Hawkins. Mark is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Connie Sue Smith Hawkins, father William Hawkins, grandmothers Samantha Knapp Hawkins and Nancy Anna Kapp Donahue, grandfathers Jone Hawkins and Holly Donahue, father-in-law and mother-in-law Sumner and Gladys Kapp-Smith, brother-in-laws Roy Hall, Vernor Stephens, Harold Jordan, Don Smith, Delbert Smith, and Wayne Stone. Survived by mother Mary Hawkins, brother William (Rebecca) Hawkins, daughter Cheri Hawkins, and his precious granddaughter, Abby Brubaker, all of Grove City, OH. Also survived by in-laws Gearldine Hall, Mary Jordan, David (Marilyn) Smith, Doris Smith, Viola Stone, Gene (Roberta) Smith, and Steve (Joyce) Smith, all of Leon, WV. Numerous nieces and nephews. And his favorite kids, the furry ones, Sissy and Son, adopted as puppies in January 2018. Friends may visit on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM, with Paster Beverly Davis officiating. (Mask must be worn at all times) Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook go to www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
OCT
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
