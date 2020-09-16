Evans, Mark
1974 - 2020
Mark Damond Evans, age 46. Sunrise February 10, 1974 and Sunset August 30, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the EVANS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com