Fletcher, Mark
1959 - 2019
Mark E. Fletcher of Westerville passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Family will receive friends 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville where services will be held at 11 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations can made to The Blue Jackets Foundation nhl.com/bluejackets/community/foundation or Honor Flight (honorflightcolumbus.org). Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019