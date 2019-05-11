Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Fletcher


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Fletcher Obituary
Fletcher, Mark
1959 - 2019
Mark E. Fletcher of Westerville passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Family will receive friends 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville where services will be held at 11 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations can made to The Blue Jackets Foundation nhl.com/bluejackets/community/foundation or Honor Flight (honorflightcolumbus.org). Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now