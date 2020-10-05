James Sr., Mark
1940 - 2020
Mark Sylvan James Sr., 79, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Mark was born December 27, 1940 to Herbert E. James, and Eva English James. He attended Columbus State Community College, and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Survived by children, Kimberly, Tiffani and Mark (Stephanie) James Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan James of Columbus, Leah, Elaina and Eli James of Delaware; one brother ,Jay D James of Columbus; and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Ruth James, brothers Terry James, Craig James, and Donald West, nephew Chad James, grandson Bradley Burns and his best friend Joe Wayne Ayers. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville. Graveside Service Thursday 10am at Northlawn Memory Gardens, 7060 St. Rt. 3, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com