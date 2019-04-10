|
|
Jordan, Mark
1963 - 2019
Mark "Big Country" Jordan, age 56, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, OH on March 14, 1963 to the late James Mathew Jordan and Anna Lee (Tipton) Jordan. He is preceded in death by his wife Renee Jordan, parents, and brother Donald "Mike" Jordan. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol L. Jordan; in-laws, Rodger and Shirley Ball; and close friends and Kroger 861 family. Mark worked at several area Kroger stores for 38 years, retiring in 2018 from Groveport Kroger. He liked motorcycles, fishing, trade shows, doughnuts, and BEER! A friend to animals, cats, dogs, birds and squirrels. Sadly missed by his maniac cat, Robert E. Lee (Bob), who he taught Kung Fu. A special thanks to the 9th floor nurses, PSAs, and staff who took loving care of Mark. As per Mark's wishes, there will be no funeral. Interment at a later date at Franklin Hills. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019