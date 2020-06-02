Kinzelman, Mark
1950 - 2020
Mark S. Kinzelman, born March 25, 1950, passed away May 29, 2020. He retired from civil engineering. He was fond of attending car shows and was always ready to share the uniqueness of his car. He made friends wherever he went. He is preceded in death by parents Herman G. and Charlotte (Baumbush) Kinzelman. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Brenner) Kinzelman; brothers, David (Patricia) Kinzelman, and Brian Kinzelman; and sister, Charman (John) Brennan; and many nieces and nephews who Mark lovingly called nippers. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Visiting Angels of Westerville. Due to the current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Saint Joseph's Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. A Memorial Mass and a gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.