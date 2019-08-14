Home

Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
330-345-5665
Mark Kraker Obituary
Kraker, Mark
1955 - 2019
Mark Creed Kraker, 64, of Wooster, passed away August 10 at LifeCare Hospice. Born February 28, 1955 in Lancaster, OH to Dr. Jack L. and Barbara F. Kraker. Graduate of Columbus Eastmoor High School class of 1973 and The Ohio State University in 1978. Survived by wife, Barbara Schulz Kraker; son, Travis C. (Ashley Gault) Kraker; and grandson, Liam of Bellmawr, NJ; son, Tyler D. (Megan) Kraker of Wooster. Complete obituary at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
