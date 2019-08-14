|
|
Kraker, Mark
1955 - 2019
Mark Creed Kraker, 64, of Wooster, passed away August 10 at LifeCare Hospice. Born February 28, 1955 in Lancaster, OH to Dr. Jack L. and Barbara F. Kraker. Graduate of Columbus Eastmoor High School class of 1973 and The Ohio State University in 1978. Survived by wife, Barbara Schulz Kraker; son, Travis C. (Ashley Gault) Kraker; and grandson, Liam of Bellmawr, NJ; son, Tyler D. (Megan) Kraker of Wooster. Complete obituary at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019