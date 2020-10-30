1/
Mark L. Anthony
1960 - 2020
Anthony, Mark L.
1960 - 2020
Mark Anthony, passed October 22, 2020 from cancer "with a pain level of 10." Proudly born and raised in German Village (The South End). Member of AFSCME Local 1632. Worked at Huntington for 15 years and as an EO1 for the City of Columbus for 24 years. Preceded in death by parents, sister, and beloved pets. Survived by wife of 25 adventurous years, Priscilla; children, Corey (Amy) and Amy Wemmer; 6 grandchildren; sister, Georgette; nephews; and friends and family. Thanks to HOCO, with special thanks to the Langs and friends Keith and Vicky Steward and friends and coworkers. A Celebration of Life on November 7, 2020 at 2PM with a tribute at 3:30PM at 2757 Dolby Dr, Columbus, OH 43207. Donations to the James Cancer Hospital.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
03:30 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
The South High School Alumni Association and its Board of Directors want to express our sympathy and send condolences at the death of your loved one. Our entire South High School family is diminished by his passing.
South High School Alumni Association
