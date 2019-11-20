|
|
Sabo, Mark L.
1990 - 2019
Mark L. Sabo, age 29, passed away November 16, 2019. The son of John and Tracy Sabo, Mark was born October 7, 1990 in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated in 2009 from Olentangy High School. He attended Columbus State and completed a five-year apprenticeship with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 189 where he was a foreman pipefitter/welder. He is survived by his parents, John and Tracy Sabo; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Carol Lewis, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends will be received on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., where services will be held Monday 1pm. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Columbus Dog Connection. Visit www.schoedinger.com to see a complete obituary for Mark.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019