1/
Mark Lehman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lehman, Mark
Mark Thomas Lehman, age 39, of Ostrander, passed away suddenly, Monday, August 24, 2020. Friends may call 4-8pm on Friday, August 28th, at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service celebrating Mark's life will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, August 29, at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, where services will be livestreamed by visiting Facebook.com/DelawareSFH/. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander, Ohio. At a later date, when it is safe to do so, a larger-than-life celebration will be held for all family, friends and well-wishers. Memorial contributions can be made to the Nora E. Lehman Education Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
01:30 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved