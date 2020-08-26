Mark Lehman

Lehman, Mark
Mark Thomas Lehman, age 39, of Ostrander, passed away suddenly, Monday, August 24, 2020. Friends may call 4-8pm on Friday, August 28th, at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service celebrating Mark's life will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, August 29, at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, where services will be livestreamed by visiting Facebook.com/DelawareSFH/
. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander, Ohio. At a later date, when it is safe to do so, a larger-than-life celebration will be held for all family, friends and well-wishers. Memorial contributions can be made to the Nora E. Lehman Education Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com