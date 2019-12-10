Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
473 S. Roys Ave.
Columbus, OH
Mark Montgomery Obituary
Montgomery, Mark
Mark T. Montgomery, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Columbus. He is survived by wife of 57 years, Martha and their children, Matthew (Theresa), David (Tammy), Juliann (Richard) Greenawalt, Joseph (Joan), Jane (Richard) Thomas and Kathleen (Billy) Raulerson. His much-loved grandchildren also survive, Brian (Lydia), Kevin (Sara), and Kaitlyn, Anna, Caleb (Carly), and Abby (fiancé, Joshua Mathews), Mitchell and Michael (Hannah), Paul, Daniel, and Cyrick Thomas, TJ, Mary, Simon, John and Luke Raulerson; and great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Grayson; sister, Patricia (Don) Davis; in-laws, Joan Farrell, Daniel (Nancy) Mitchell, Patsy (John) Stofira, Mark (Cathy) Mitchell, Stephen (Pam) Mitchell, Sharon Mitchell, Joyce (Rick) Janczak, Martin (Colleen) Mitchell, and Paul Mitchell; along with many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Francis and Bertha (Carle) Montgomery, sister Jean Roberts, in-laws Arthur and Jane (Graham) Mitchell, Janice and Marvin Lisle, Jerome Mitchell, Brian Farrell, and Ronald Drake. He was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School class of 1960, retired from Lucent Technologies (formerly Western Electric). He was one of the founding members of the St. Mary Magdalene Athletic Association, coached baseball and then football for decades. Mark also volunteered at St. Mary Magdalene School, was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #13581 and Oakhurst Country Club. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm, starting with the Rosary, at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Ave., Columbus, Oh 43204. Luncheon immediately following Mass in the church hall. If you wish, contributions may be made to The Marian Foundation in care of St. Mary Magdalene. www.MarianFoundation.org. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
