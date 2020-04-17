Home

Mark Morin


1954 - 2020
Morin, Mark
1954 - 2020
Marc Morin passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born December 12, 1954. Marc Morin is proceeded in death by his father and stepmother Charles Sr. and Blanche Morin, step-father Kenneth Hodges, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Elizabeth Morin, and grandson Brandyn Allen. Marc is survived by his mother Mary Hodges, his sister Kandi (Steve) Smith, his wife Barbara (Vogel) and children Maria Warsoldier, Nigel Morin, Regina (Anthony) Prince, and Melvin (Joanne) Allen, grandchildren Shayla Allen, Serena White, Chez Warsoldier, Caiden Prince and Jade Prince, and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Oakland Park Conservation Club, 3138 Strathaven Court, Dublin, Ohio 43017. To view the full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020
