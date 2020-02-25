|
|
Nicholson, Mark
1960 - 2020
Beloved husband and father, Mark Nicholson, 59, passed away in Columbus, OH surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 22, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Mark graduated from Grandview Heights High School and attended Devry University. He was an accomplished auto mechanic for over 40 years, with the bulk of that time spent at Dennis Hyundai. Mark had a passion for fixing almost anything that needed it, fishing, gardening, woodworking, cooking, and his yearly family vacation to Myrtle Beach. He was a mentor and teacher to many; kind and compassionate to all. Survived by wife of 37 years, Deanna; son, Phillip (Stephanie) Nicholson; daughter, Megan (Robert) Nicholson; daughter, Abigail (James) Feasel; mother, Patricia; sister, Heather (David) Marshall; brother, Jamie (Sandy) Nicholson; grandsons, Landon and Baby Feasel; beloved dogs, Jethro, Precious, and Alfred; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father James Nicholson, father-in-law Danny Durham, father-in-law Ed Paul, sister-in-law Debbie Chaffin and grandparents. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at 3pm at Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1235 Northwest Blvd. Pastor Preston Shealy officiating. A private family burial will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Ohio Chapter National Hemophilia Foundation at www.nhfcentralohio.org and at www.donate.lls.org/lls/donate. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020