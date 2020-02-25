Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Boulevard Presbyterian Church
1235 Northwest Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Nicholson


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Nicholson Obituary
Nicholson, Mark
1960 - 2020
Beloved husband and father, Mark Nicholson, 59, passed away in Columbus, OH surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 22, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Mark graduated from Grandview Heights High School and attended Devry University. He was an accomplished auto mechanic for over 40 years, with the bulk of that time spent at Dennis Hyundai. Mark had a passion for fixing almost anything that needed it, fishing, gardening, woodworking, cooking, and his yearly family vacation to Myrtle Beach. He was a mentor and teacher to many; kind and compassionate to all. Survived by wife of 37 years, Deanna; son, Phillip (Stephanie) Nicholson; daughter, Megan (Robert) Nicholson; daughter, Abigail (James) Feasel; mother, Patricia; sister, Heather (David) Marshall; brother, Jamie (Sandy) Nicholson; grandsons, Landon and Baby Feasel; beloved dogs, Jethro, Precious, and Alfred; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father James Nicholson, father-in-law Danny Durham, father-in-law Ed Paul, sister-in-law Debbie Chaffin and grandparents. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at 3pm at Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1235 Northwest Blvd. Pastor Preston Shealy officiating. A private family burial will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Ohio Chapter National Hemophilia Foundation at www.nhfcentralohio.org and at www.donate.lls.org/lls/donate. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -