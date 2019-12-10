The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
1954 - 2019
Mark Joseph Ogden, Sr., passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 29, 1954 to Terence and Marian (Devlin) Ogden. He was preceded in death by his father Terry and sister Michelle. He is survived by his mother, Marian; sons, Mark (Megan) Ogden and Ryan (Tisha) Ogden; six grandchildren, Chase, Cole, Carley, Jeffrey, Gavin, and Andrew; brothers, Terry (Lorain) Ogden, Chris (Janet) Ogden, Bill (Kathy) Ogden, Jim Ogden, David (Julie) Ogden; sister, Lynne Harrison; and many nieces and nephews. He served in United States Army and worked for the United States Postal Service. Funeral services will be held at 11 am December 13, 2019 at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43204 followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to meet at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass. Arrangements completed by JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
