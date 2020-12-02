Plescia, Mark

1954 - 2020

Mark D. Plescia, age 66, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1954 to his parents Frank and Nancy Plescia in East Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of Circleville High School and attended Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus. He enjoyed his work with the United States Postal Service, serving Columbus for 30 years until his retirement. Mark loved music and had a talent for it. He learned to play piano and quickly caught on to playing the organ, which he loved. He played for Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Edwards Episcopal Church during his life. He was also very involved in The American Guild of Organists. Serving the Lord always played a huge role in Mark's life he and was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church at the end of his life. He was a caring and very intelligent man, with a quick wit and a hint of sarcasm. He will be missed by his family and friends. Left to mourn his passing are his parents, Frank and Nancy Plescia; his sister, Marcia Huff; his brothers, Frank (Carly) and Chris (Renee) Plescia; his nephews, Nick, Anthony and Daniel; and his niece, Maria. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, located at 134 West Mound Street Circleville, from 11am-1pm with Mass following at 1pm on Monday, December 7. Masks are required for attendance of services. Per Mark's wishes, cremation will take place following services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Plescia Family Scholarship Fund through the Catholic Foundation, 257 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215.



