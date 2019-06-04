|
Radcliff, Mark
Mark Randall Radcliff, 56, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Palm Coast, Florida. He was born on September 16, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio. Mark is preceded in death by his father Ronald J. Radcliff, and his grandparents Lee and Verna Radcliff, Charles and Jean Boles. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Radcliff; his wife, Connie Radcliff; his daughter, Hannah Radcliff-Hoy (Aaron); and his grandson, Thomas Radcliff-Hoy; his siblings, Pam (Daryl) Schneider, Ronnie (Lori) Radcliff, and Tim (Mary) Radcliff. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Michael (Debra) Beckman. He leaves behind 9 nieces and nephews, Michael (Maren) Beckman, Kristen (Robert) Weimer, Brandy (Michael) Willison, Katy Schneider, Ronnie (Cassie) Radcliff, Jessica (Jake) Haughn, Nick Radcliff, Rachel Radcliff, and Ben Radcliff. He also leaves behind 11 great-nieces and -nephews, Hunter, Zoe, Braden, Kylee, Delaney, Alyssa, Andrew, Mia, Jay, Lacey, and Lucy. A memorial service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 pm at the Worthington Seventh Day Adventist Church, 385 East Dublin Grandview Drive, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Mark's family requests donations to Disable American Veterans (www.dav.org) in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019