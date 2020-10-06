Steece, Mark S.
1955 - 2020
Mark S. Steece, 64, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born December 6, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Harriet Steece. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Tina Steece; daughters, Brooke (Rick) Blakey and Abigail (Jonathan) Lykins; grandchildren, Ella and Seth Blakey; siblings, Jeff (Kelly) Steece, Jim(Kathy) Steece, and Ann (Dave) Edmonds; sisters-in-law, Sendy Meyers and Ginger (Doug) Beatty; brothers-in-law, Steve Parks and Tim (Terri) Bourne; and special animal companion, Gus; along with many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Mark graduated from West High School in 1973. He then went on to work for the City of Columbus in the Department of Parks and Recreation, where he retired after 37 years of dedicated service. Mark was a kind soul, who was devoted to his family, and loved providing for them. He enjoyed landscaping and keeping his lawn looking nice. He took many interest in things such as baseball, bowling, poker, and horse racing. Mark was a bright presence in peoples lives and will be missed deeply. Visitation will be 2-5pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mark's funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123. Visit www.schoedinger.com
