Mark Sadlowski
1962 - 2020
Mark C. Sadlowski, age 58, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born July 8, 1962 at MacDill AFB in Tampa, FL, he was a graduate of Pickerington High School and went on to graduate from DeVry University with a perfect 4.0 average. He was employed for 22 years at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beth Sadlowski; his father, Edward (Jan) Sadlowski, Port Orange, FL; sister, Sharon Sadlowski, Reynoldsburg; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia T. Sadlowski in 2009. Friends may visit 2-4 pm Saturday, August 8 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 4 pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences and livestream link at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
