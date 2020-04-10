|
|
Sanford, Mark
Mark C. Sanford, passed away on March 22, 2020 of natural causes. Longtime resident of Westerville, OH. Graduated from Miller H. S., Perry County in 1980. Graduated from Ohio University, with Honors, in 1984. Worked at Nationwide Insurance, Building #1, Columbus, OH until his retirement then freelanced as a Mainframe Programmer. Beloved and missed by his mother, Dawn A. (Owen) Sanford; father, David G. Sanford; sister, Melody Cox; brothers, Matthew, Luke and John. All residents of Central and Southern Ohio. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020