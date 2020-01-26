|
|
Smith, Mark
1977 - 2020
Mark F. Smith, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Mark worked at Continental Real Estate in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his loving wife, Ashley E. Smith, daughters, Laney Claire and Teagan Elizabeth; parents, Kitty and Steve Smith; brother, Dale Smith, along with many other family members. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Rd. To read Mark's full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com where you can share a special memory of Mark.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020