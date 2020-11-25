Convertine, Mark Stephen
1952 - 2020
Mark Stephen Convertine, age 68, passed away suddenly at home on November 22, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Mark will be greatly missed by family and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved parents John and Virginia (Teatino) Convertine. Mark was the eldest of siblings Michael and Michelle (Patrick) Connor. Mark dearly loved his niece, Claire; and nephews, John, Andrew and Benjamin Connor. In turn, they loved him as well and cherished weekend afternoons spent watching sports and listening to him tell jokes and stories, and offering thoughtful advice. Mark was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School and The Ohio State University with an M.S. in Exercise Physiology. This background launched his career in developing training and rehab programs for clients including professional athletes. From an early age, Mark had a strong interest in sports and conditioning. He played a variety of sports in his youth and high school. As a young teen, he began caddying with friends and cousins, David DiPietro and Bob Harper, at Winding Hollow Country Club and later at Riviera Country Club. Perhaps, listening to the golfers instilled his knack for storytelling. Mark always had a story for his officiating buddies while driving to games or enjoying a meal afterward. Like his father, Mark had a lifelong love of golf, playing locally and at major courses around the country. His working career was varied. Starting from delivering newspapers and caddying, he later worked for his Dad at Ledo's Lounge and managed Ledo's Pizza. Before completing college, he worked for Conrail (now Norfolk Southern). After earning his masters degree, he established his athletic training business. Throughout his adult life, Mark was actively engaged in officiating events in multiple sports for elementary, high school and college athletics. He had a vibrant personality and enjoyed life, imparting fun and a positive outlook to friends and colleagues. Even in more recent years as he dealt with a dementia diagnosis, he remained positive and maintained his warmth, cheerful nature and sense of humor. Friends and family may celebrate Mark's life at a Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Avenue, Columbus. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Less Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Less Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association
. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks/facial coverings are required to be worn at the funeral Mass.