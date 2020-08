Bennett II, Mark Thomas1980 - 2020Mark Thomas Bennett II, age 40, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Mark is predeceased by his grandparents Jim and Corrinia Barnes and Natalie Kemper, father Mark Thomas Bennett. He is survived by his mother, Corrinia Bennett; sister, Danielle Bennett; uncle, William Bennett; aunt, Nancy Bussa; niece, Heaven (Billy Pyett) Morgan; nephews, Jerry McCune Jr. and Jeffrey Rinehart III; great-nephews, William and Braxton Pyett; best friends, Rick and Katie Clark; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Mark was a great painter, he loved hunting and fishing but above all he loved his family and friends. Mark will be missed dearly. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4-6pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 6pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Oh. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.