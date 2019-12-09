|
Trogus, Mark
1960 - 2019
Mark Anthony Trogus, age 59, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence. He worked at Dysart Industries for 20 years and Liquidity Services for 10 years. Preceded in death by parents David and Betty, brother Mike Trogus. Survived by sister, Cheryl (Mike) Trogus Salzgaber; nephews, Todd C. Brennan, Joseph Salzgaber; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many caring friends. Funeral service Friday 12noon, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 10AM until time of service. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019