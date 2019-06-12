|
|
Wozniak, Mark
On June 8, 2019, Mark Alan Wozniak, 51, passed away unexpectedly. Mark will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Susan; and his cherished children, Kate, Ryan and Kevin; as well as his loving parents, Violet and Jerry Wozniak; his sister, Laura Smith; nephews, Tyler and Austin; Susan's mother, Beverly Szczurek; extended family, and dear friends. Confident, quick-witted, compassionate, and fiercely determined, Mark left us too soon and will be deeply missed. He was his family's anchor and their optimist. There was no problem large or small that he couldn't solve. He will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, oversized generosity, and devotion to family. Friends and family are invited to visitation hours on Friday, June 14 from 6-8pm at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Mark on Saturday, June 15, at 10am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA.The family requests that memorial donations be made to DC Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation or Children's National Health System.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019