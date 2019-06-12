Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
13807 Poplar Tree Road
Chantilly, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Wozniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Wozniak


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Wozniak Obituary
Wozniak, Mark
On June 8, 2019, Mark Alan Wozniak, 51, passed away unexpectedly. Mark will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Susan; and his cherished children, Kate, Ryan and Kevin; as well as his loving parents, Violet and Jerry Wozniak; his sister, Laura Smith; nephews, Tyler and Austin; Susan's mother, Beverly Szczurek; extended family, and dear friends. Confident, quick-witted, compassionate, and fiercely determined, Mark left us too soon and will be deeply missed. He was his family's anchor and their optimist. There was no problem ­ large or small ­ that he couldn't solve. He will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, oversized generosity, and devotion to family. Friends and family are invited to visitation hours on Friday, June 14 from 6-8pm at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Mark on Saturday, June 15, at 10am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA.The family requests that memorial donations be made to DC Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation or Children's National Health System.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now