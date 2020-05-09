Markel Perkins
Perkins, Markel
Markel Perkins, age 23, passed away April 26, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Markel's extended obituary and send condolences to the Perkins family, please visit his online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
