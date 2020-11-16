Bridges, Marlea
1943 - 2020
Marlea Rose Bridges born on August 6, 1943, passed away on November 12, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband David Bridges. She will also be greatly missed by her two daughters Shellie Miller and Pam Frost, along with her two sons in law Mike Miller and Greg Frost. She has three brothers who loved her dearly. She also has six sisters in law, four brothers in law, and many nieces and nephews who will miss her as well. Marlea has ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren with two more set to arrive in 2021. Marlea was an amazing woman who loved her family more than anything else. Marlea and David were married for 59 years. Their love for each other was one of a kind, and an inspiration to all of us. They raised their daughters with a wonderful childhood that was filled with love and support. She was always happy and could bring up your spirits no matter what was going on in your life! Never forgotten are the memories of the love and laughter that she always brought to family gatherings. She never turned down a game of Catchphrase, which always ended in uncontrollable tears of laughter. I think I can speak for everyone when I say that the one thing that will be missed most are her bear hugs. She would hold you so tight and tell you over and over how much she loved you. We would all give anything to have just one more of her hugs. There will be a family only graveside burial service. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to Nationwide Children's Hospital. You can donate online at nationwidechildrens.org
