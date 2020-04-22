|
Goodenow, Marlene
1946 - 2020
Marlene J. Goodenow, 74, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in home hospice care, surrounded by her loving family. Marlene was born on February 6, 1946 to the late Herman and Lillian (Haynam) Rhoads and grew up in Canton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Warren Goodenow; sons, Scott Mustric and Marc Mustric; sister, Kathleen (John) Gabber; and extended family members. Marlene was a member of the Canton South HS Class of '64. She received a Nursing Diploma from Aultman Hospital School of Nursing, a BS and her Master's degrees in Nursing & Occupational Health from The Ohio State University. Marlene was a registered nurse for 50+ years with 20 years as Occupational Health Supervisor for United Parcel Service. Marlene enjoyed spending her time with family and dogs, traveling domestically and all over the world, being a soccer/track/swimming mom, ballroom dancing for 15+ years with the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. She was top female student two years in a row and competed as recently as Jan 25th, 2020. She was a longtime dedicated member of the Linworth United Methodist Church in Columbus, a member of the Searchers class, Coordinator of Dining Disciples & Health Services Ministry, a MOPS volunteer, and a member of LUMC camping group. She was a very supportive, caring wife and mother, always promoting health awareness, good safety and exceptional morals. A public memorial service will be held at Linworth Church after the COVID crisis. Her private funeral service will be live streamed at www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/Marlene-Goodenow where you can also view a video Marlene created celebrating her life, leave a special memory, and provide contact information for the future memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's memory may be made to the Linworth United Methodist Church at www.linworthumc.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020