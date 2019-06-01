|
Hunter (Keel), Marlene
Marlene (Keel) Hunter, 83, passed away peacefully May 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born July 18, 1935 in Bluffton, Ohio. Retired from White-Westinghouse and The Village of West Jefferson. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of West Jefferson and a lifetime member of the Association of Mayor's Court Clerks of Ohio. Proceeded in death by parents Russell and Emaline (Coon) Keel, daughter Kimberly Kay Hunter Londos, son Chris Gregory Hunter and sister in law Doris Keel. Survived by son, Bradley (Tricia) Hunter of Plain City, Ohio. Brother Gene Keel of West Jefferson; grandchildren Kelly (Kevin) Masters, Lorie (Jared) Holt, Michael (Brooke) Hunter, Emily Hunter, Scott (Tari) Hunter, Crystal Hunter, Tricia (Mark) Woitaszek, Stacey (Pat) McCarthy. Great grandchildren, Hazel and George Masters; Oliver Holt; Jodeci, Madison, Breanna and Kelsey Hunter; Jaiden Hunter; Liam, Scarlett and Skylar McCarthy. Very special cousins in Michigan and lifelong friends, Ann and Bill Morgan, Phyllis Cox and her fellow Clerk of Courts friends "Ducks." Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4th 4-7 p.m. at Radar-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 on Wednesday, June 5th at Rader-McDonald-Tidd in West Jefferson. Internment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in West Jefferson. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute in Marlene's name to Let Love Farm, c/o Nan Payne, 420 Darbyton Drive, Plain City, Ohio 43064 or visit LetLoveFarm.org for more information and PayPal
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019