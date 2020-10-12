Marlene Pearce

Pearce, Marlene
1940 - 2020
Marlene G. Pearce, 79, of Columbus, passed away on September 9, 2020 at West Park Rehab & Memory Care. She retired from Montaldo's. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband John A. Pearce and daughter Cheryl A. Pearce. She is survived by her daughters, Debbra (John) Hunt and Eveela Underwood; grandchildren, Tony Greta) Bryant, Brandy Bryant, Christ (Tanner) Richardson, Rebecca Hunt; great grandchildren, Todd, Audree, Hannah, Joey, Tremble, Jensen, Teddy, Tatum, Wyatt, Emily and Katie. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com