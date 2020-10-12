1/
Marlene Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearce, Marlene
1940 - 2020
Marlene G. Pearce, 79, of Columbus, passed away on September 9, 2020 at West Park Rehab & Memory Care. She retired from Montaldo's. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband John A. Pearce and daughter Cheryl A. Pearce. She is survived by her daughters, Debbra (John) Hunt and Eveela Underwood; grandchildren, Tony Greta) Bryant, Brandy Bryant, Christ (Tanner) Richardson, Rebecca Hunt; great grandchildren, Todd, Audree, Hannah, Joey, Tremble, Jensen, Teddy, Tatum, Wyatt, Emily and Katie. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved