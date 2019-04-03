Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Marlene Ruth (Martin) Price

Marlene Ruth (Martin) Price Obituary
Price (Martin), Marlene Ruth
1937 - 2019
Marlene Ruth (Saltz, Martin) Price, age 82, of Grove City, went peacefully to be with the Lord and loved ones on April 3, 2019. Her sweet and caring nature was treasured by all that knew her. She was a realtor with Fagan Real Estate and Shoaf & Shrum Realty and retired from Big Bear. Marlene was a member of Buckeye Christian Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Friendship Village of Columbus for the wonderful care that was given. Preceded in death by husbands John Perry Martin '93, and Paul F. Price '05, parents Marion and Ruth Saltz, brothers Wayne and Billy Saltz. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Burton, Deanna (Edgar) Biehl, Nadine (Joseph) Hutcheson, Paula (Larry) French and Dale (Linda) Price; grandchildren, Nicole Burton, Kristen (Andrew) Harrison, Brian (Madeline) Burton, Danielle, Cade and Ryan Hutcheson, Amber (James) Daniels; nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Her funeral service will be April 9 at Buckeye Christian Church, 1528 London-Groveport Road, Grove City, OH at 10 am, Stan Kirtlan will officiate. Interment will follow at Bloomfield District Cemetery, Centerburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buckeye Christian Church or . Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
