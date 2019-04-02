|
|
Ziegler, Marlin Dale
1938 - 2019
Marlin Dale Ziegler, age 80, passed away on March 25, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Marlin was born on August 15, 1938 in Marion, OH to the late Harry and Ethel (Van Lear) Ziegler. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy K. (Presley) Ziegler; son, Michael S. Ziegler; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Barbara A. Keyser; nieces and nephews, Tracy Galleher, Troy Galleher, Jeff Keyser, Linda Taylor; and many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ralph, J. Wilbur and Harry T. Galleher and two grandchildren. Marlin's family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1PM with Pastor John Shifflet officiating. Interment Kirkersville Cemetery. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Suite 215, Columbus, OH 43231. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019