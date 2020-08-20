Kelley, Marline

1930 - 2020

Marline Louise (nee Spille) Kelley, born January 29, 1930 to Herman and Clara Spille in Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, died peacefully at home on August 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by parents, brother Robert Spille, brother-in-law Stuart Hopkins, mother-in-law Margaret Kelley, and nephew Paul Kelley Hopkins. She is survived by husband of 64 years, Bishop Robert W. Kelley; son, Kevin and his wife, Kaz, granddaughter, Samantha; and granddaughters, Laura and Catherine Kelley (and their mother, Kim Kelley); daughter, Kathleen and husband, Frank King; sisters-in-law, Jean Hopkins and Deloris Spille; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She had many friends, who will miss her winning smile, warm and witty personality. Her granddaughters will miss Grammy's Easter egg hunts, playing "kitchen", and reading stories of Peter Rabbit. A lifelong Lutheran, she graduated from Capital University, where she met Robert, who was attending Trinity Lutheran Seminary. A former first grade teacher, church organist, and administrator of Capital University's alumni fund, she also faithfully supported her husband's ministry in western New York and throughout Ohio, living in Euclid, Columbus, Akron, and Powell, Ohio. She was always a loving and supporting Mother to her children and she took great pride in their accomplishments, great and small. With the help of her husband, support of her children and caregivers (Comfort Keepers), she stayed in her beloved Powell home until the end, passing with her husband sleeping beside her. Due to the current health concerns a private church service will be held for the family. A public celebration of Marline's life will be held during safer times. The family suggestions memorial contributions to Clinton Heights Lutheran Church (where she was a longtime member) or Capital University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store