|
|
Carter, Marlowe
1960 - 2020
Marlowe Lee Carter, age 59. Sunrise October 11, 1960 and Sunset April 9, 2020. Private Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest. Please wear mask and gloves. To read the complete obituary, stream the service, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CARTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020