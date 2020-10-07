Bellanca, Marna
1942 - 2020
Marna C. (Dockum) Bellanca, age 78, of Westerville, OH, passed away Oct. 4, 2020. Born in Potsdam, NY, Marna was raised in Norwood, NY. She graduated from Norwood Norfolk Central H.S. in 1959, and graduated from D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY, in 1963. As a young woman, Marna was a Girl Scout and worked in the administrative offices that created what ultimately became the Peace Corps. She married Francis (Frank) M. Bellanca August 22, 1964, and they recently celebrated their 56 wedding anniversary. Marna taught for 12 years in Buffalo and Henrietta, NY. After teaching, she worked for various companies in Rochester, NY and Columbus, OH, including 15 years with Bank One/JPMorgan Chase. She is survived by Frank; son, Michael Bellanca; her daughter, Terri (Bellanca) Blakeman; son-in-law, Jeff Blakeman; two grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Bellanca; and two great-grandchildren, Bella and Jameson Bellanca. Marna is also survived by brothers, Daniel and Dennis Dockum; and sister, Sheila (Dockum) Paparo. She was preceded in death by two sisters Mary Ellen "Petey" (Dockum) Husson and Christine Dockum, as well as by daughter-in-law Carolyn Bickford Bellanca. Marna had many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who were dear to her. Visitation: Due to the pandemic, the family is not encouraging out-of-town family and friends to travel at this time. Instead, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date to celebrate Marna. For local friends and family, there will be a short visitation at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville from 4-6pm Friday, October 9. A private family service will be held after the public visitation. In lieu of flowers, Marna would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm-img.html
or, mail to: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.