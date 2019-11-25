|
|
Banks, Marrianne
1950 - 2019
Marrianne H. Banks, age 68, entered eternal rest on Monday, November 4, 2019. GOD welcomed her into HIS eternal kingdom with open arms John 14:2. Marrianne was born December 13, 1950 in Winston Salem, NC and preceded in death by her father Rev. Theodore R. Gaston, mother Beulah M. Gaston, brother Ronald S. Gaston and sister Charmaine E. Toran. Her parents raised and taught her and her seven siblings (whom she loved dearly) to worship and serve the Lord. Possessing a true servant's heart, she was truly a wonderful loving mother to her three loving daughters that affectionately called her "Mommy" that were her "Divine Angels". She always instilled in them the breadth of God's love, humility, hard work, resilience, and the importance of staying together. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were dearly loved and adored by her. Marrianne was a faithful and dedicated member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Columbus, OH under the Dr. Rev. David Todd. She left those that crossed her path with the deepest words of encouragement that would shed the brightest light on all situations. She had a God given gift and love of personal writing, reading, journaling and card messages that would leave smiles and tears of appreciation of her spirited and thoughtful scripted words. She held a previous career as branch manager at Wright Patt Credit Union in Columbus, OH. Her precious and loving memories continues through her faithful and loving children. Her pride and joy daughters, Wendy Taylor, Christine Gaston and Theresa Short-Williamson (Darryl); grandchildren, Larry Williams III, Brandy Williams, Whitney Shamoon (Freddy), Ashley Galloway (Nicolas), Wynter Taylor and Dorien Williamson; great-grandchildren, Zarian, Zavuan, Austin and Niyah; sisters, Gwendolyn Minneyfield, Cassandra Lewis (Ronald), and Sylvia Singer (Michael); brothers, Melvin Gaston (Odessa) and Kenneth Mark Gaston; uncle, Kai Gray; sister-in-law, Sharon Gaston; and best friend, Trudy Bias; special brother, Ronald Millner (Linda). Marrianne's nieces and nephews are left with special memories. She also leaves treasured memories with a host of special cousins in Cleveland, Detroit and North Carolina and special friends. At Marrianne's request, no formal services will be held. Please forward letters/cards of condolences to Wendy Taylor, P.O. Box 91017, Cols, OH 43209. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary and to offer condolences to The BANKS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019