Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Barber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marsha Barber Obituary
Barber, Marsha
Marsha Barber, age 72, of Delaware, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Jack Robert and Dorothy Mae Hursey. Survived by loving husband of 51 years, Thom; son, Brett (Lauren) Barber; and brother, Michael Hursey. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brain Injury Association of Ohio, PO BOX 21325, Columbus, OH 43221. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now