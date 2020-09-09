Marsha Davis

Davis, Marsha
1944 - 2020
Marsha C. Davis, age 76, passed away suddenly with her family by her side on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Marsha is predeceased by her parents Charles and Pauline Helwagen, brothers James Helwagen and Richard Helwagen and sisters Janice Becker and Patsy King. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Joe Davis Jr.; daughters, Jennifer (Frank) Schultz and Stephanie Davis; grandchildren, Cory Commeans, Courtney Commeans, Hunter Schultz and Mason Schultz; brother, David (Barbara) Helwagen; and sister, Marjorie Francis; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Marsha graduated from Pleasant View High School in 1962. She retired from Nationwide Insurance in 2003 after 32 years of service as an executive secretary. Marsha is a cancer survivor. She was a kind soul who always put others before herself. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. Marsha enjoyed attending their school programs and sporting events. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. Marsha was a wonderful cook and enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowerbeds. She enjoyed attending family gatherings- big and small and was loved dearly by her family; she will be remembered through the wonderful memories they shared. Friends and family may visit Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4-6pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
