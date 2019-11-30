|
|
Garside, Marsha
1968 - 2019
Marsha Renae Garside, 51, of Galloway, passed away, in her sleep, on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home. Preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen E. Hanks. Marsha is survived by her husband, of 11 years, Hugh Garside; daughter, Alisha (Joey) Sexton; son, Ryan Hanks; step-children, Savannah Garside and Cole (Alexis) Garside; granddaughters, Camille Garside and Charlee Sexton; parents, Pastor Dave and Marlene Holdren; sister, Amy Holdren; and nephews Zach Seesholtz and Max Seesholtz-McMunn. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Cypress Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Rd., Galloway, Ohio 43119 where the funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to Marsha's Memorial Fund at Cypress Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019