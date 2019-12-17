Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Marsha Goldsberry Obituary
Goldsberry, Marsha
1963 - 2019
Marsha Dianne Goldsberry, 56, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on December 16, 2019 after a hard fought battle with multiple myeloma. Marsha was born October 21, 1963 to Gail and Ruth Goldsberry, formerly of Stoutsville, and was a member of the graduating class of 1982 from Amanda Clearcreek High School. She graduated in 1984 from the Fairfield-Lancaster Community Hospital's School of Radiologic Technology. She started her career at Fairfield Medical Center but then moved to Grant Medical Center where she dedicated 31 years of her career, retiring in 2017. She was so proud of the work she did there and cherished those memories she formed. Since retirement, Marsha has fought her battle with multiple myeloma while still finding joy in spending time with her family, classmates, coworkers and at the theater. Marsha is survived by her mother, Ruth Goldsberry, currently of Circleville; siblings, Michael (Nancy) Goldsberry of Amanda and Michelle (Russ) Rathburn of Ashville; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mathew) Leach, Jodie (John) Dossman, and Julie (Michael) Apthorpe; great nieces and nephews, Courtney (Heath) Queen, Justin, James, and Jillian Leach, AJ, Drew, and Sophia Dossman, and Parker and Gavin Apthorpe. She had one great-great nephew, Ivan Leach. Marsha is preceded in death by her father Gail Goldsberry. The family will welcome visitors to celebrate the life of Marsha on Friday, December 20 from 4-7pm at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio. A caring cremation is taking place with a private burial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the James' Cancer Hospital in support of Multiple Myeloma research. https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=313545
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
