Harris (Shulman), Marsha
Marsha (Shulman) Harris, retired teacher and accomplished golfer, died August 22 in Westerville, Ohio, after losing her battle against lung cancer which she so bravely fought for over four years. Marsha was born in Rochester, NY, and was preceded in death by her parents Jacques (1983) and Ruth (2008) Levinson, as well as her younger sister Susan Noble (2017). She is survived by her husband, Stephen Harris; her loving daughter, Lisa and son-in-law, Brian; and faithful son, Andy and daughter-in-law, Lora and their children, Alyssa (age 21), Anna (age 18) and Drew (age 16); as well as her older sister, Linda Criss, of Key Biscayne, FL and brother-in-law, Allen. She left behind many dear, loyal friends who loved her tremendously, and many former colleagues from her impressive 35 year career as a teacher in the Upper Arlington public school system in the Columbus area. She also influenced the lives of countless young people and families throughout her years of teaching. Not only was Marsha a beloved teacher and fantastic golfer, but she was also a skilled ice skater, tennis player, swimmer and pianist. She earned an undergraduate degree in Education from the University of Rochester, and a Masters degree from The Ohio State University. Upon being diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2016, Marsha didn't wallow in self-pity; instead, she was inspired and became involved in many cancer-related causes, volunteering at The Ohio State University's James Comprehensive Cancer Center, and donating to and raising money for The Lungevity Foundation and Breath of Hope. Those who knew her may honor the memory of Marsha via an online (Zoom) memorial at 2pm ET on Friday, 8/28. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marsha's name to The Blue Beautiful Skies Fund for Lung Cancer Research (Fund Number: 314981) at giveto.osu.edu