Ray, Marsha Jean
1948 - 2019
Marsha Jean Ray, age 71 of Columbus Ohio passed away Monday, July 15th, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Emmett and Mary Elizabeth Williams; Grandparents, Ardie and Mary Ann Williams, John and Pearl Clayborn; Brother John El-Amin, and Son, Eric Ray. Survived by daughter Erica Ray; Grandsons, Jamal, Issah and Shamar; Sisters, Linda Williams and Cathy (Anthony) Holder of Brooklyn N.Y; Brothers, Paul "Toby" and Roger (Sylvia) Williams; Aunt, Juanita McFadden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graduate of Linden McKinley High School. Retired from Chemical Abstracts Services. Friends may call after 10:00 am Monday, July 22, 2019 where Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 Monday at JUDAH CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY CHURCH, 972 Beechwood Rd, Whitehall, OH 43227. Burial to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019