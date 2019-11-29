Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
More Obituaries for Marsha Keefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Keefer


1947 - 2019
Marsha Keefer Obituary
Keefer, Marsha
1947 - 2019
Marsha Lynn Keefer, age 72, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away November 28, 2019 after a short battle with ALS. She was born June 6, 1947 to the late Gerald and Geraldine Gant. She volunteered for the Fairfield County Community Watch and recently won the Community Watch Member of the Year Award. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Alfred Albert Keefer Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (John) Rabb; sister, Sharon Newkirk; two nephews, Jerry (Audra) Newkirk and Jimmie (Coleen) Newkirk; close friends, Bill and Pat Wilson and Patty Huffman. Family and friends may visit 6-8pm on Monday, December 2, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will begin at 10am on Tuesday, December 3, at the funeral home. Interment at Violet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to MDA () or ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association). Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
