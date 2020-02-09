|
|
Selzer, Marsha
1949 - 2020
Marsha A. Selzer, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 70. Born in Columbus on September 21, 1949 to the late Paul Darcy and Wanda Grace Pickens Meredith. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard; and their son, Brian. Marsha worked for Bank One (now known as Chase Bank) during the 1980's for nine years. Her titles included: Data Entry Operator and Data Entry OP Lead. She enjoyed playing Bingo and most recently creating pictures in her adult coloring books. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where her Funeral Service will be held at 10am Friday, February 14, 2020. Interment to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to CVSAonline.org, PO Box 270341, Milwaukee, WI, 53227 in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020