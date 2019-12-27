Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Marsha White


1949 - 2019
Marsha White Obituary
White, Marsha
1949 - 2019
Marsha E. White, age 69, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Marsha is predeceased by granny, Cornelia, parents: George and Harriett, siblings: Bobby and Shirley. Marsha is survived by loving husband of 26 years, Marty, children: Jack (Kristy), Christi (Kim), Pam (Thomas), Marty (Miranda), Shelli (Bobby), Shannon, Adam (Stephanie), Josh, Helen (Travis) and Jeannette. As well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marsha also leaves behind siblings: Elana (Roger),Mary (Jay), Kathy, Donna (Gary) and Bill. Marsha was a member of the Brown Road Community Church. She loved her Church family and her involvement with the missionary ladies. She also enjoyed her involvement with the Street Ministry. Marsha loved to watch Ohio State football, card games, slots and spending time with her growing family. In lieu of flowers the family requests hats, gloves, or donations to Street Ministry. Please feel free to bring your donations to the funeral home at the time of visitation. Friends and family may visit Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1 pm -3 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
