Scott, Marshall E.
1926 - 2019
Marshall E. Scott, 93, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1926. Marshall was a combat veteran serving during World War II in the U.S. Army, member of the American Legion Post #164 and was a 50 year Mason in the Grove City Lodge #689. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, parents Thelma and George Morris. He is survived by children, Marsha (Jeff Stoneking) Scott, Randy Scott, Victor (Lori) Scott; grandchildren, Scott (Stacey) Long, Lisa (Eric) Scott, Nicholas (Aubrey) Birkhead, Afton (Matt) Stoneking, Tyler Scott, Madison Scott, Claire Scott; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jacob, Mackenzie, Aiden, Nicholas, Jr., Molly, Emrie and Laramie. Visitation will be held from 9-11am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019
