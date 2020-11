Julien, Marshall1938 - 2020Marshall Julien, 82, of Westerville, passed on to his next life on November 12, 2020. Family will receive friends from 3-4PM Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Northside Fellowship Church followed by a private family funeral service. Interment to take place in West Lawn Cemetery, Newcomerstown. In lieu of flowers, friends can contribute in his memory to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at wwwHillFuneral.com