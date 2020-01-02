|
Geyer, Martha A.
1932 - 2020
Martha Ann Geyer, age 87, of Grove City, passed away January 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 3, 1932 to the late Herman and Pauline Rehder Sr. Martha was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Geyer. Survivors include her daughter, Teresa (Ray) Wine; son, Robert (Cindy) Geyer; grandchildren, Mitchell, Marshall (Claire) and Mark Wine, Dustin, Brad (Andrea), Jason (Amber) and Brittany Geyer; great grandchildren, Jordan, Westin and Aspen Geyer; brothers, Herman Rehder Jr. and Paul (Gail) Rehder; sister, Connie (Stan) Grimaldi; and nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 4-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio 43123 in her memory. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020